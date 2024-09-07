Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 6,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 target price (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.31.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $329.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $339.86 and its 200-day moving average is $343.24. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $223.76 and a one year high of $382.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 59.88%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.87 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Caterpillar declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $962,272.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $527,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,480,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,272.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,668 shares of company stock worth $2,665,760 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

