Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 278,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,688,000 after buying an additional 9,321 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.31.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $4.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $329.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,676,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,938. The firm has a market cap of $161.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $339.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.24. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.76 and a 12-month high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 59.88%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $1.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Caterpillar declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,272.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $1,119,081.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,750,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $962,272.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,668 shares of company stock worth $2,665,760 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.