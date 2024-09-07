Castellum (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM) Shares Down 6%

Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) dropped 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 538,221 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 611,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.
Castellum Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -3.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Castellum (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.52 million during the quarter. Castellum had a negative net margin of 37.95% and a negative return on equity of 80.72%.
Institutional Trading of Castellum
About Castellum
Castellum, Inc provides services in the areas of cybersecurity, information technology, electronic and information warfare, and information operations. Its services include intelligence analysis, software development, software engineering, program management, strategic and mission planning, information assurance, cybersecurity and policy support, data analytics, and model based systems engineering services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Castellum
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Castellum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castellum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.