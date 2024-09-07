Castellum (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM) Shares Down 6%

Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) dropped 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 538,221 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 611,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -3.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Castellum (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.52 million during the quarter. Castellum had a negative net margin of 37.95% and a negative return on equity of 80.72%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Castellum stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Castellum, Inc. by 82.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,288 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 46,606 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Castellum worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company's stock.

Castellum, Inc provides services in the areas of cybersecurity, information technology, electronic and information warfare, and information operations. Its services include intelligence analysis, software development, software engineering, program management, strategic and mission planning, information assurance, cybersecurity and policy support, data analytics, and model based systems engineering services.

