Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $480.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their previous target price of $475.00.

CSL has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $433.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $402.16 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $235.79 and a 12-month high of $443.87. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $410.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $398.13.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.40. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,760.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,037.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

