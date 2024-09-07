Capital Gearing (LON:CGT) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4,743.18

Shares of Capital Gearing (LON:CGT – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,743.18 ($62.37) and traded as high as GBX 4,780 ($62.85). Capital Gearing shares last traded at GBX 4,745 ($62.39), with a volume of 45,454 shares.

Capital Gearing Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,745.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,718.86. The company has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,523.81 and a beta of 0.23.

Capital Gearing Company Profile

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by CG Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio the fund primarily invests in government bonds.

See Also

