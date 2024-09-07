Candriam S.C.A. Sells 2,499 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $83,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 442.2% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 794,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,679,000 after purchasing an additional 648,198 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $554,386,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 771,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,073,000 after acquiring an additional 232,787 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 368,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,225,000 after acquiring an additional 132,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 1,432.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 127,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,140,000 after acquiring an additional 119,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. New Street Research cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,025.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,141.25.

MELI stock opened at $1,986.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,141.04 and a twelve month high of $2,064.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,814.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,660.11.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.22 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

