Candriam S.C.A. Raises Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,942 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.09% of Ameriprise Financial worth $38,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 268.8% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 2.1 %

AMP stock opened at $430.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $428.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $425.74. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $306.63 and a 52 week high of $450.35. The company has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.35.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $464.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total value of $3,846,009.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,881.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

