Candriam S.C.A. Raises Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 64.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,145 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned 0.06% of Elevance Health worth $77,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 8.0% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 9.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 12.2% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 46,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palmer Knight Co boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.8% in the second quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 10,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $530.00 price objective (down previously from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Elevance Health from $621.00 to $611.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.29.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.3 %

ELV stock opened at $542.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $533.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $526.48. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $431.38 and a twelve month high of $567.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $126.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,116 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

