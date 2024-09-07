Candriam S.C.A. Decreases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,379 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 74,550 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $35,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 266.7% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 346.2% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, June 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price (down previously from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total transaction of $85,254.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,186.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,989. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total transaction of $85,254.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,186.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ADBE opened at $563.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.82 billion, a PE ratio of 50.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $553.72 and its 200 day moving average is $519.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.97 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

