Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,769 shares during the period. American Water Works accounts for about 0.3% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AWK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American Water Works by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,045,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,930,000 after buying an additional 24,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $670,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.17.

NYSE AWK opened at $143.94 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $149.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.69.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

In other American Water Works news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total transaction of $101,423.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

