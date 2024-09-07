Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Caesarstone from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Caesarstone Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSTE opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.18. Caesarstone has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $6.81. The company has a market cap of $154.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.13.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Caesarstone had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $119.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.85 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Caesarstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 36,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered stone and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Israel. The company's engineered stone slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling, and residential construction sectors.

Further Reading

