Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Purchased by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,404 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $13,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $948,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.84, for a total value of $3,058,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,179,582.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $191,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,615,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.84, for a total transaction of $3,058,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,179,582.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,263 shares of company stock valued at $10,892,906. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDNS. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.56.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS stock traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,740,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,919. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $279.11 and its 200 day moving average is $292.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.43 billion, a PE ratio of 64.46, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.05 and a twelve month high of $328.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

