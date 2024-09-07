C4X Discovery (LON:C4XD) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.00

Shares of C4X Discovery Holdings plc (LON:C4XD – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 8.30 ($0.11). C4X Discovery shares last traded at GBX 12 ($0.16), with a volume of 3,770,459 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 15.31, a quick ratio of 9.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of £30.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.00 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 11.80.

C4X Discovery Holdings plc operates as drug discovery company in the United Kingdom. The company provides Taxonomy3, a novel in silico platform technology that utilizes proprietary mathematical algorithms to perform complex multivariate analysis of genetic data; Conformetrix, a technology platform which allows 3D-shapes of free drug molecules to be measured from experimental data, giving medicinal chemists new and unprecedented insights into the behavior and physical properties of drug molecules; and 4Sight for visualizing 4D molecules in virtual reality research scientists to view, understand and interrogate the complex, multidimensional molecular shape data of drug molecules.

