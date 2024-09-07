Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) CEO Sells $1,666,000.00 in Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) CEO Sharon Price John sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $1,666,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,493,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sharon Price John also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 16th, Sharon Price John sold 41,034 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $1,066,473.66.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Trading Down 4.3 %

NYSE BBW opened at $31.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.37. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.24 and a 12 month high of $34.80.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Announces Dividend

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BBW shares. StockNews.com upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Institutional Trading of Build-A-Bear Workshop

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 364.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 646,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,861,000 after acquiring an additional 507,252 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 360,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,284,000 after purchasing an additional 161,700 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 445,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 80,463 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 17.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 320,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 47,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

