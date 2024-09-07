Brokerages Set Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Price Target at C$10.55

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.55.

Several research analysts recently commented on SPB shares. ATB Capital cut their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Superior Plus from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of TSE:SPB opened at C$7.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.97. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of C$7.51 and a 52-week high of C$10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$578.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$710.53 million. Superior Plus had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.5204638 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,440.00%.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

