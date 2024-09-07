Brokerages Set NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) PT at $25.50

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

NVCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $14.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $16.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.46. NovoCure has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $24.74.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 30.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. The company had revenue of $150.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NovoCure will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in NovoCure by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in NovoCure by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 28,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 20,686 shares during the period. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at $677,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

