Brokerages Set Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Target Price at $50.43

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.83.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $71.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Down 3.1 %

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $36.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.36. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $49.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.83.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.27). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Grand Vacations

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HGV. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

(Get Free Report

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.