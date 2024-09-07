Brokerages Set HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) PT at $101.67

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HQY shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HealthEquity

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthEquity

In other HealthEquity news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 32,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $2,677,562.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,231,138.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Frank Corvino sold 7,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $630,962.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,072.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 32,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $2,677,562.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,231,138.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,031 shares of company stock worth $6,103,625. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 120,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,980,000 after purchasing an additional 90,329 shares during the period. Forest Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth about $2,021,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth about $43,482,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,768,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,783,000 after buying an additional 149,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth about $7,828,000. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of HQY stock opened at $76.24 on Monday. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $61.81 and a 12 month high of $88.26. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 82.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.67.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Free Report

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.