Brokerages Set GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Target Price at $95.00

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

GEHC has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GEHC

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $85.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $94.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.09 and its 200 day moving average is $83.52. The stock has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 25.26%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.51%.

Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,377.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE HealthCare Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,475,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 688,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Get Free Report

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.