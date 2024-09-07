Brokerages Set First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN) Target Price at C$18.46

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.61.

FCR.UN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC upped their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.25 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

In other First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Al Mawani purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,900.00. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TSE:FCR.UN opened at C$17.82 on Friday. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$12.37 and a 12 month high of C$18.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.45, a PEG ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.65.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

