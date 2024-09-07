Brokerages Set Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Target Price at GBX 3,008

Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,008 ($39.55).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DGE. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.45) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.82) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 2,100 ($27.61) to GBX 2,400 ($31.56) in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($42.08) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Get Diageo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DGE

Insider Transactions at Diageo

Diageo Price Performance

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,640 ($34.71) per share, with a total value of £8,289.60 ($10,900.20). Insiders purchased a total of 326 shares of company stock valued at $858,510 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 2,400 ($31.56) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.26. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,165.60 ($28.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,268.50 ($42.98). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,480.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,685.14. The firm has a market cap of £53.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1,846.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34.

Diageo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 6,230.77%.

About Diageo

(Get Free Report

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.