Brokerages Set Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) PT at $148.40

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $110.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $133.50 on Monday. Carvana has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $159.85. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.55 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.46.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $6,482,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,477,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,629,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.97, for a total transaction of $9,522,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 787,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,988,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $6,482,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,477,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,629,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,660,422 shares of company stock valued at $352,116,577. 17.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 110.0% in the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Carvana by 450.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

