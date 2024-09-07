Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Up 0.3% After Strong Earnings

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $156.36 and last traded at $154.54. Approximately 5,988,369 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 30,940,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.12.

The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 24.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Broadcom from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Broadcom from $156.60 to $204.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.38.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,746,936.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 72.7% in the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 242.9% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $637.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.66.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

