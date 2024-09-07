Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Up 0.3% After Strong Earnings

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $156.36 and last traded at $154.54. Approximately 5,988,369 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 30,940,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.12.
The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 24.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.03%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,746,936.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 72.7% in the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 242.9% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Broadcom Trading Down 10.4 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $637.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.66.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Broadcom
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.