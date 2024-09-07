Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Boyar Asset Management Inc.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $48.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $61.42. The stock has a market cap of $98.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71, a PEG ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.42%.

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

