Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Mosley Wealth Management

Mosley Wealth Management raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Mosley Wealth Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.70. 11,146,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,309,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $61.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.