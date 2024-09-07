BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.92.

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $30.70 on Tuesday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $44.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.69.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 4,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $102,586.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,103,390.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 27,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $676,234.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,897,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,917,867.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 4,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $102,586.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,103,390.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,495,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,358,000 after purchasing an additional 75,564 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 545.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 985,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,785,000 after acquiring an additional 832,940 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 22.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 803,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,859,000 after purchasing an additional 145,594 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,222,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,828,000 after purchasing an additional 421,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $7,474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

