Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $145.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.32 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS.

Braze Price Performance

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $35.57 on Friday. Braze has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRZE. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Braze from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Braze from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Braze from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Insider Transactions at Braze

In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $56,786.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,937.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $56,786.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,937.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,269 shares in the company, valued at $610,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,898 shares of company stock worth $8,081,257. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

