Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Issues Earnings Results

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $145.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.32 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS.

Braze Trading Down 19.4 %

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. Braze has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.01.

Get Braze alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Braze from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Braze from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braze has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Braze news, CEO William Magnuson sold 17,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $738,040.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 600,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,852,986.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $175,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,477,010.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 17,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $738,040.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,852,986.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,898 shares of company stock valued at $8,081,257 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.