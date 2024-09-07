Braemar (LON:BMS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $285.48

Braemar Plc (LON:BMS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 285.48 ($3.75) and traded as high as GBX 301 ($3.96). Braemar shares last traded at GBX 299.50 ($3.94), with a volume of 43,260 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Braemar in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 410 ($5.39) target price for the company.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 301.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 285.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61. The stock has a market cap of £90.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,261.54 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, insider James Christopher Duchar Gundy acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 298 ($3.92) per share, for a total transaction of £29,800 ($39,184.75). In related news, insider James Christopher Duchar Gundy acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 298 ($3.92) per share, for a total transaction of £29,800 ($39,184.75). Also, insider Tristram Simmonds sold 12,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.94), for a total transaction of £37,275 ($49,013.81). Corporate insiders own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Plc provides shipbroking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Chartering, Investment Advisory, and Risk Advisory. The Chartering segment provides shipbroking services for deep sea tankers, specialized tankers, dry cargo, and offshore; cost-saving solutions; freight consultancy; and a vessel database.

