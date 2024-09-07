Braemar (LON:BMS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $285.48

Braemar Plc (LON:BMS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 285.48 ($3.75) and traded as high as GBX 301 ($3.96). Braemar shares last traded at GBX 299.50 ($3.94), with a volume of 43,260 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Braemar in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 410 ($5.39) target price for the company.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on BMS
Braemar Price Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider James Christopher Duchar Gundy acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 298 ($3.92) per share, for a total transaction of £29,800 ($39,184.75). In related news, insider James Christopher Duchar Gundy acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 298 ($3.92) per share, for a total transaction of £29,800 ($39,184.75). Also, insider Tristram Simmonds sold 12,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.94), for a total transaction of £37,275 ($49,013.81). Corporate insiders own 51.46% of the company’s stock.
Braemar Company Profile
Braemar Plc provides shipbroking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Chartering, Investment Advisory, and Risk Advisory. The Chartering segment provides shipbroking services for deep sea tankers, specialized tankers, dry cargo, and offshore; cost-saving solutions; freight consultancy; and a vessel database.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Braemar
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.