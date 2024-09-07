Brady (NYSE:BRC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $343.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.74 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Brady updated its FY25 guidance to $4.40-$4.70 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 4.400-4.700 EPS.

Brady Price Performance

NYSE:BRC traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.19. 1,007,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,851. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.76. Brady has a 1-year low of $51.35 and a 1-year high of $76.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Brady Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Brady’s payout ratio is presently 23.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

