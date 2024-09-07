Brady (NYSE:BRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Brady had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $343.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Brady updated its FY25 guidance to $4.40-$4.70 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 4.400-4.700 EPS.

BRC stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,007,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,851. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.41. Brady has a 52-week low of $51.35 and a 52-week high of $76.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Brady’s payout ratio is 23.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

