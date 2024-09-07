Boyar Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Braves accounts for 1.4% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Boyar Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Atlanta Braves worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves in the 4th quarter worth about $15,556,000. Freshford Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 762,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,174,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,023,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,102,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 542,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,387,000 after purchasing an additional 191,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 289.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 178,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,032,000 after buying an additional 132,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Atlanta Braves from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlanta Braves news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.96 per share, with a total value of $79,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,550 shares in the company, valued at $301,698. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $40.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 0.72. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.95 and a 52-week high of $44.42.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $282.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlanta Braves



Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Stories

