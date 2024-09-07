Boyar Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Townsquare Media were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSQ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 603,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,627,000 after acquiring an additional 12,073 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC increased its position in Townsquare Media by 0.5% during the second quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 396,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Townsquare Media by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 75,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Townsquare Media by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 64,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

TSQ opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.80, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average is $11.17. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57.

Townsquare Media ( NYSE:TSQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.28). Townsquare Media had a negative return on equity of 171.57% and a negative net margin of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $118.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 million. Research analysts forecast that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. Townsquare Media’s payout ratio is -31.10%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

