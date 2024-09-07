Boyar Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total value of $12,293,259.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,257,998.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,917 shares of company stock worth $14,568,247 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on KLA from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on KLA from $760.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $805.29.

KLA Stock Down 3.5 %

KLAC stock opened at $702.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. KLA Co. has a one year low of $440.15 and a one year high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $796.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $750.59.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. KLA’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 29.09 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

