BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Olin (NYSE:OLN)

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $50.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Olin from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho began coverage on Olin in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olin has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.73.

Olin Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE OLN opened at $41.59 on Tuesday. Olin has a 12 month low of $40.26 and a 12 month high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.91.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Olin had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Olin will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olin

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,486,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 2.6% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 69,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the second quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Olin during the second quarter worth approximately $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Further Reading

