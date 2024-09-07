Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,830,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,056,020. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $101.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.66.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

