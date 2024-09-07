Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Has $22.87 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,258 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 11.6% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $22,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,850,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 250,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,060,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,706,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,791,000 after acquiring an additional 228,880 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2,990.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 53,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 52,205 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 129,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,627,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,136. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.81 and its 200-day moving average is $58.93. The company has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $61.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

