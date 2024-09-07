Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF makes up about 0.6% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,726,000. Farrow Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,709,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 478,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,236,000 after purchasing an additional 42,798 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 327.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 41,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 972,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,714,000 after purchasing an additional 17,995 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,599. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.24. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $85.04 and a one year high of $118.36.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

