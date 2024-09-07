BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Sivia Capital Partners LLC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,182,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,990,052,000 after purchasing an additional 292,017 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in BlackRock by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,354,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,630,127,000 after acquiring an additional 435,358 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in BlackRock by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,514,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,853,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,952 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,471,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,006,490,000 after acquiring an additional 58,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $1,812,920,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BLK stock opened at $866.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $848.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $811.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $903.46.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total transaction of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at $298,272,703.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,042 shares of company stock worth $79,387,117 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $985.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $883.13.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

