BitTorrent-New Achieves Market Cap of $761.40 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $761.40 million and $15.73 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000279 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001361 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000528 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000078 USD and is down -1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 171 active market(s) with $18,304,731.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.