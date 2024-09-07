BITICA COIN Price Reaches $0.0400 (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded down 0% against the dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for $0.0400 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $724.53 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00008593 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53,881.88 or 1.00033656 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008244 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00013236 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007762 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,118,651,268 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03999106 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

