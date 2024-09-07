Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Down 7% This Week

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $300.44 or 0.00553937 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 7% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion and approximately $186.27 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,237.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00037435 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00081901 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000188 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,757,628 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.

