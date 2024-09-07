BetaPro Natural Gas Leveraged Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HNU) Shares Down 5.9%

BetaPro Natural Gas Leveraged Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HNU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.36 and last traded at C$2.39. Approximately 5,178,622 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 5,553,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.54.

BetaPro Natural Gas Leveraged Daily Bull ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.83.

Further Reading

