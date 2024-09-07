Benchmark Reaffirms Speculative Buy Rating for Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE)

Benchmark reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.
Movano Price Performance
MOVE opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. Movano has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.12.
Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Movano
Movano Company Profile
Movano Inc engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medical and consumer devices. The company is involved in the development of Evie Ring, which is a wearable designed specifically for women that combines health and wellness metrics comprises resting heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), respiration rate, skin temperature variability, period and ovulation tracking, and menstrual symptom tracking, as well as activity profile, including steps, active minutes and calories burned, sleep stages and duration, and mood tracking.
