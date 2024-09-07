Benchmark Reaffirms Speculative Buy Rating for Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE)

Benchmark reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Movano Price Performance

MOVE opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. Movano has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.12.

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Movano

Movano Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOVE. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Movano by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 89,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47,441 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Movano in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Movano by 9.6% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 413,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 36,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Movano by 50.0% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,630,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 1,876,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Movano Inc engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medical and consumer devices. The company is involved in the development of Evie Ring, which is a wearable designed specifically for women that combines health and wellness metrics comprises resting heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), respiration rate, skin temperature variability, period and ovulation tracking, and menstrual symptom tracking, as well as activity profile, including steps, active minutes and calories burned, sleep stages and duration, and mood tracking.

