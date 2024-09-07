Beldex Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $361.77 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 8% against the dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0542 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $361.77 million and approximately $890,487.95 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,274.85 or 0.04196361 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00040087 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006797 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00011858 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00013007 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006811 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001973 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,926,826,861 coins and its circulating supply is 6,679,126,861 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

