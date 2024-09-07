BarnBridge (BOND) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $18.79 Million

BarnBridge (BOND) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One BarnBridge token can currently be purchased for about $1.94 or 0.00003589 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BarnBridge has a market capitalization of $18.79 million and $627,436.16 worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BarnBridge has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BarnBridge

BarnBridge’s launch date was September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,707,018 tokens. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BarnBridge is barnbridge.com.

Buying and Selling BarnBridge

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge (BOND) is the native governance token of the BarnBridge platform, a DeFi project that introduces risk tranching to the crypto domain. BOND token holders can participate in governance decisions, proposing or voting on potential protocol changes. The platform allows users to hedge yield sensitivity and price volatility. BOND was founded by Tyler Ward, Milad Mostavi, Bogdan Gheorghe, and Troy Murray, experienced blockchain developers and entrepreneurs with a strong background in DeFi.”

