Bank of America Cuts ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target to $99.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $102.00 to $99.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARCB. StockNews.com upgraded ArcBest from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded ArcBest from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on ArcBest from $150.00 to $131.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $148.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcBest currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $133.18.

Get ArcBest alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ArcBest

ArcBest Stock Performance

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $99.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. ArcBest has a one year low of $86.93 and a one year high of $153.60.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.05). ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is presently 9.66%.

Insider Activity

In other ArcBest news, Director Salvatore A. Abbate purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.93 per share, for a total transaction of $103,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,344.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcBest

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ArcBest by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.