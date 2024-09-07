Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) is Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,738,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,885 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 1.3% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $148,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 402.2% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 839.0% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,031,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $202,649,243.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 863,977,599 shares in the company, valued at $34,801,017,687.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $402,355.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,577.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,031,014 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $202,649,243.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 863,977,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,801,017,687.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,670,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,651,681,930 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Cfra reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.22.

Bank of America Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:BAC traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,007,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,322,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.30 and a 200-day moving average of $38.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $44.44.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.99%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

