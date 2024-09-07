Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $378.39

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 378.39 ($4.98) and traded as high as GBX 415.20 ($5.46). Balfour Beatty shares last traded at GBX 413 ($5.43), with a volume of 500,617 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.25) price target on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Balfour Beatty Price Performance

Balfour Beatty Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.17, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 973.33, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 406.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 378.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Balfour Beatty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,857.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Leo Quinn acquired 37,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 349 ($4.59) per share, with a total value of £129,646.52 ($170,475.37). In other Balfour Beatty news, insider Philip Harrison sold 360,000 shares of Balfour Beatty stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 409 ($5.38), for a total value of £1,472,400 ($1,936,094.67). Also, insider Leo Quinn acquired 37,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 349 ($4.59) per share, for a total transaction of £129,646.52 ($170,475.37). Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The company constructs buildings, including commercial, healthcare, education, retail, and residential assets; and infrastructure assets comprising highways and railways, as well as other large-scale infrastructure assets, such as waste, water, and energy plants.

