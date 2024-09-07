Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Autoliv from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Autoliv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Autoliv from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Autoliv from $145.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Get Autoliv alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Autoliv

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Autoliv Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALV. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter worth about $235,996,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth about $91,065,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 169.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 759,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,661,000 after purchasing an additional 477,800 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 121.9% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 686,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,690,000 after purchasing an additional 377,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 130.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 498,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,111,000 after purchasing an additional 281,956 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $96.03 on Monday. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $89.37 and a twelve month high of $129.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Autoliv will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

About Autoliv

(Get Free Report

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.