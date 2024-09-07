Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.46.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Autoliv from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Autoliv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Autoliv from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Autoliv from $145.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Autoliv
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Autoliv Price Performance
Shares of ALV stock opened at $96.03 on Monday. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $89.37 and a twelve month high of $129.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Autoliv will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Autoliv Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 42.43%.
About Autoliv
Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Autoliv
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.